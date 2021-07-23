Last week saw the release of Faith, the second posthumous album from the late Brooklyn drill star Pop Smoke. Before his death, Pop was easily the biggest thing within the fast-exploding Brooklyn drill genre. After his passing, he’s come to tower over the genre completely. But a few rappers are coming up in Brooklyn drill and keeping the genre’s energy going. One of them is East New York’s Bizzy Banks, who got to know Pop during their brief overlapping time in the spotlight and who killed his appearance on the Faith track “30.” Today, Bizzy has come out with his own new mixtape, and it’s a good one.

Bizzy Banks comes off as a classic young-lion New York mixtape rapper, a guy who spits crime-life punchlines with force and energy. In another era, Bizzy would presumably be ripping up boom-bap beats or Dipset instrumentals. But Bizzy is in his early twenties, and he sounds completely at home within the erratic bass-bombs and drum stutters of drill.

Bizzy’s new mixtape Same Energy is just 28 minutes long, and it’s got a sense of breakneck momentum working for it. There’s one play for crossover success on the tape, the PnB Rock collab “Adore You,” but the rest of it is tense, focused fight music, and it crackles with life. Listen to it below.

Same Energy is out now on Atlantic.