Watch Olivia Rodrigo And Anthony Fauci Read Tweets About The Vaccine

A few days ago, Olivia Rodrigo made a visit to the White House to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine, stressing the importance of having “conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site.” To further use her influence as a way of aiding the end of the pandemic, she made a video with Dr. Fauci where the two of them read tweets about the vaccine.

Its intentions are good; the pop star explains to Fauci what Man Crush Monday is and Fauci tells Rodrigo about his favorite concert being a Motown show in the late 1950s (“I’m a really old guy,” he emphasizes). Unfortunately, it has significantly more dislikes than likes on YouTube, probably due to the fact that they have to go to such lengths — bringing in the biggest musician at the moment to awkwardly interact with the most famous doctor right now — to convince people to get vaccinated (it also includes the term “Fauci Ouchie,” which is objectively cringeworthy). But, hey, maybe this will encourage some people to go get that shot!