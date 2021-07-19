New Tribute To Tom Waits’ Closing Time Features Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Robbie Fulks, & More

News July 19, 2021 1:32 PM By James Rettig

New Tribute To Tom Waits’ Closing Time Features Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Robbie Fulks, & More

News July 19, 2021 1:32 PM By James Rettig

A new tribute to Tom Waits’ 1973 debut Closing Time features contributions from Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Robbie Fulks, and more. The tribute album was produced and co-ordinated by Jon Langford of the Pine Valley Cosmonauts and was conceived of as a way to benefit Chicago Independent Venue League’s SAVE Emergency Relief Fund.

“All the songs on the album are very much about the nightlife, and the night, and people coming together, or people being alone,” Langford told Rolling Stone. “It was just a ripe collection of songs. And I think it’s interesting ’cause it’s Tom Waits before he’s really become Tom Waits, so he hasn’t really found himself on that record, either.”

The tracklist includes Tweedy covering “Rosie” with Handsome Family, Bird covering “Little Trip To Heaven (On The Wings Of Your Love),” and Fulks doing “Lonely.”

The album is available to order now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Damian’s “Rock On”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    17 hours ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    3 days ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    16 hours ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    16 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest