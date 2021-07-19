A new tribute to Tom Waits’ 1973 debut Closing Time features contributions from Jeff Tweedy, Andrew Bird, Robbie Fulks, and more. The tribute album was produced and co-ordinated by Jon Langford of the Pine Valley Cosmonauts and was conceived of as a way to benefit Chicago Independent Venue League’s SAVE Emergency Relief Fund.

“All the songs on the album are very much about the nightlife, and the night, and people coming together, or people being alone,” Langford told Rolling Stone. “It was just a ripe collection of songs. And I think it’s interesting ’cause it’s Tom Waits before he’s really become Tom Waits, so he hasn’t really found himself on that record, either.”

The tracklist includes Tweedy covering “Rosie” with Handsome Family, Bird covering “Little Trip To Heaven (On The Wings Of Your Love),” and Fulks doing “Lonely.”

The album is available to order now.