Homeboy Sandman – “Lice Team, Baby” (Feat. Aesop Rock)

Back in 2015, the indie rap lifers Aesop Rock and Homeboy Sandman got together to release a collaborative free-download EP called Lice. It was a lot of fun, and the two rappers have gotten together to make a bunch more music since then. Two more Lice EPs followed; the most recent of them, Triple Fat Lice, came out in 2017. Earlier this year, Aesop and Sandman got back together to eulogize MF DOOM on “Ask Anyone.” And now Aesop Rock has fucked around and produced a whole EP for Homeboy Sandman.

In a few weeks, Homeboy Sandman will release his new EP Angelitu. It’s produced entirely by Aesop Rock, who knows exactly what he’s doing in that department. (The psych-rock-informed beats on Aesop’s self-produced 2020 album Spirit World Field Guide are beautiful.) We’ve already posted two early tracks, the good-natured flex “Go Hard” and the vegan manifesto “No Beef.” Today, we get to hear the only song that also features Aesop Rock rapping, the joyous “Lice Team, Baby.”

Whenever they rap together, Aesop and Sandman bring the best out of each other. On “Lice Team, Baby,” Aesop and Sandman both sound loopy and playful, but they’re also rapping hard. My early favorite punchline is one of the Aes lyrics: “The boy slick like three kids stacked in a overcoat at a 21-and-over show.” Check it out below.

<a href="https://homeboysandman-mmg.bandcamp.com/album/anjelitu-2">Anjelitu by Homeboy Sandman</a>

The Angelitu EP is out 8/6 on Mello Music Group.