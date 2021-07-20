Calicoco – “Heal Me”

Calicoco, the project of the Rochester-based multi-instrumentalist Giana Caliolo, have announced their second studio album Underneath, the follow-up to 2018’s Float. Lead single “Heal Me,” out today, is an intense rock anthem with sharp riffs and urgent words: “Kill me/ Sue me/ Hear me/ Feel me/ Feed me/ Breed me/ Cure me/ Learn me,” quickly building up to a great payoff with the line: “Give me a goddamn lobotomy.” The music reverberates with a sense of anxiety for the full three minutes like a dissociative episode; its ending is triumphant, as if the song itself is an act of overcoming.

“I was trying to get the chaos of my brain into something,” Caliolo said about the making of the album. “It was painful but it was also really important for sitting in my own skin.” Listen to “Heal Me” and check out the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “I Hate Living With Me”

02 “Strangers”

03 “Underneath”

04 “Heal Me”

05 “Cuore Mio”

06 “Melancholy”

07 “Haunting”

08 “Shade Of Blue”

09 “I Was The Devil”

Underneath is out 9/3 via Dadstache Records. Pre-order it here.