Hear Another Previously Unreleased Track From Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Edition

July 20, 2021 By Peter Helman

Buena Vista Social Club, the eponymous 1997 album from the legendary Cuban music collective, is getting a 25th anniversary reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks from the original 1996 Havana session tapes. We heard one of those, “Vicenta,” last month. Today, we’re getting “La Pluma,” a trova from the late Compay Segundo and his band Los Muchachos, originally written for a songwriting competition organized by a pen company. Listen below.

Buena Vista Social Club: 25th Anniversary Edition is out 9/17 via World Circuit/BMG. Pre-order it here.

