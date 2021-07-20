Hear Another Previously Unreleased Track From Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Edition
Buena Vista Social Club, the eponymous 1997 album from the legendary Cuban music collective, is getting a 25th anniversary reissue featuring previously unreleased tracks from the original 1996 Havana session tapes. We heard one of those, “Vicenta,” last month. Today, we’re getting “La Pluma,” a trova from the late Compay Segundo and his band Los Muchachos, originally written for a songwriting competition organized by a pen company. Listen below.
Buena Vista Social Club: 25th Anniversary Edition is out 9/17 via World Circuit/BMG. Pre-order it here.