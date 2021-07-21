Avery Springer – “Bored Man With A Knife” (Prod. Ryan Hemsworth)

New Music July 21, 2021 4:14 PM By James Rettig

New Music July 21, 2021 4:14 PM By James Rettig

Retirement Party leader Avery Springer used to put out music on her own as Elton John Cena, but she’s reverted back to her given name for new solo single, “Bored Man With A Knife,” out today. The track was produced by Ryan Hemsworth, who worked with a bunch of other rock vocalists on his Quarter-Life Crisis EP from last year.

Springer’s new song is even-keeled and twitchy and she sounds great as she deadpans dramatic lines like: “I never came with intent to start a fight.” “This song came very naturally to me. I think it’s because it embodies the struggle of trying to stay positive while having a good grip on how depressing reality is,” Springer said.

Band To Watch honorees Retirement Party released their sophomore album, Runaway Dog, last year.

Listen to “Bored Man With A Knife” below.

“Bored Man With A Knife” is out now via Lauren Records.

