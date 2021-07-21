Sturgill Simpson Announces New Album The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, Out Next Month

News July 21, 2021 10:14 AM By James Rettig

News July 21, 2021 10:14 AM By James Rettig

Sturgill Simpson, who is currently on location filming the next Martin Scorsese movie, has announced a new album called The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita, which will be out on 8/20. It follows last year’s pair of bluegrass albums — it features the same band who played on those Cuttin’ Grass albums and was recorded in less than a week.

“I just wanted to write a story — not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back,” Simpson said in a statement, describing the album as a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella.”

No singles from it yet, but you can check out the tracklist below.

01 “Prologue”
02 “Ol’ Dood (Part I)”
03 “One In The Saddle, One On The Ground”
04 “Shamrock”
05 “Played Out”
06 “Sam”
07 “Juanita” (Feat. Willie Nelson)
08 “Go In Peace”
09 “Epilogue”
10 “Ol’ Dood (Part II)”

The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita is out 8/20 digitally and on CD. Vinyl will follow on 12/3.

