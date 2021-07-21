Working Families Party Announces Free Philly Concert With DaBaby, Saweetie, Beach Bunny, & More
DaBaby, Saweetie, and Wyclef Jean are headlining Can’t Wait Live: A Concert For Jobs, Climate And Care, a free event in Philadelphia organized by the progressive Working Families Party. The show, set to take place at the Mann Center on August 13th, will also feature performances from Mavis Staples, Snow Tha Product, and Beach Bunny, DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Diamond Kuts, and appearances from political figures and activists calling on Congress to pass a legislative package investing in jobs, climate, care, housing, and immigration. Get tickets here; the concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.