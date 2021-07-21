Working Families Party Announces Free Philly Concert With DaBaby, Saweetie, Beach Bunny, & More

News July 21, 2021 12:13 PM By Peter Helman

Working Families Party Announces Free Philly Concert With DaBaby, Saweetie, Beach Bunny, & More

News July 21, 2021 12:13 PM By Peter Helman

DaBaby, Saweetie, and Wyclef Jean are headlining Can’t Wait Live: A Concert For Jobs, Climate And Care, a free event in Philadelphia organized by the progressive Working Families Party. The show, set to take place at the Mann Center on August 13th, will also feature performances from Mavis Staples, Snow Tha Product, and Beach Bunny, DJ sets from DJ Jazzy Jeff and DJ Diamond Kuts, and appearances from political figures and activists calling on Congress to pass a legislative package investing in jobs, climate, care, housing, and immigration. Get tickets here; the concert will also be livestreamed on YouTube and Facebook.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    16 hours ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    13 hours ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest