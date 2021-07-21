Tyler, The Creator Directs Converse Ad With Vince Staples & Henry Rollins
Tyler, The Creator directed a new advertisement for Converse called “The Really Cool Converse Club.” It features appearances from Vince Staples, Henry Rollins, comedian Tim Meadows, and a bunch of stylish members of the so-called Converse Club. Tyler has been flexing his directorial muscles as of late, putting together all the visuals behind his most recent album Call Me If You Get Lost. Check out two versions of the ad below.