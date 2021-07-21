Ashley Shadow – “Don’t Slow Me Down” (Feat. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy)

New Music July 21, 2021 3:30 PM By James Rettig

Ashley Shadow – “Don’t Slow Me Down” (Feat. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy)

New Music July 21, 2021 3:30 PM By James Rettig

Ashley Shadow, the moniker of Vancouver-based musician Ashley Webber, has announced the follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut. It’s called Only The End and it’ll be out in September. For its lead single, “Don’t Slow Me Down,” she got Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to duet on it with her — she previously appeared on his 2008 album Lie Down in the Light. The song’s dusty and mournful and Webber’s voice quivers as she reflects on the passage of time: “Now moving away and settling down/ Feeling a calm from time going round/ Seeing your life twenty years from now/ Don’t slow me down.” “‘Don’t Slow Me Down’ is a song that fights the enviable experience of falling behind, losing out or having something pass you by,” she said in a statement. Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Gone Too Long”
02 “For Love”
03 “Don’t Slow Me Down” (Feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy)
04 “Grey”
05 “From You”
06 “I Will Remember”
07 “Unspoken”
08 “Nothing”
09 “Caitlin”
10 “Bury”

Only The End is out 9/24 (CD/digital) and 10/29 (vinyl) via Felte. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    16 hours ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    13 hours ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest