Ashley Shadow – “Don’t Slow Me Down” (Feat. Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy)

Ashley Shadow, the moniker of Vancouver-based musician Ashley Webber, has announced the follow-up to her 2016 self-titled debut. It’s called Only The End and it’ll be out in September. For its lead single, “Don’t Slow Me Down,” she got Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy to duet on it with her — she previously appeared on his 2008 album Lie Down in the Light. The song’s dusty and mournful and Webber’s voice quivers as she reflects on the passage of time: “Now moving away and settling down/ Feeling a calm from time going round/ Seeing your life twenty years from now/ Don’t slow me down.” “‘Don’t Slow Me Down’ is a song that fights the enviable experience of falling behind, losing out or having something pass you by,” she said in a statement. Listen to the track below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Gone Too Long”

02 “For Love”

03 “Don’t Slow Me Down” (Feat. Bonnie “Prince” Billy)

04 “Grey”

05 “From You”

06 “I Will Remember”

07 “Unspoken”

08 “Nothing”

09 “Caitlin”

10 “Bury”

Only The End is out 9/24 (CD/digital) and 10/29 (vinyl) via Felte. Pre-order it here.