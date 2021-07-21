The KVB – “World On Fire”

New Music July 21, 2021 3:45 PM By Ryan Leas

New Music July 21, 2021 3:45 PM By Ryan Leas

The KVB — Nicholas Wood and Kat Day’s long-running coldwave duo — has been cranking out bleary, psychedelic music at a pretty good clip for almost 10 years now. Most recently, they released Only Now Forever in 2018, and followed it with the 2019 EP Submersion, both of which came out on Geoff Barrow’s Invada Records. Today the KVB are back with a new track, and it find them honing all the best elements of their sound.

The KVB’s latest is called “World On Fire.” Here’s what they had to say about it:

“World On Fire” was written in late 2019 and at its core it’s about duality and how a phrase like “set the world on fire,” which sounds so destructive, is also about doing something remarkable. We wanted it to be a phrase that is deliberately open to interpretation in this song.

Over time we have all become desensitized to bad news and horrific events through television and social media. In much the same way as people slow down to look at a car crash, it feels like we’ve all become more and more obsessed with watching the world on fire.

“World On Fire” is a shadowy yet shimmering song over brisk electronic production, Wood and Day’s voices working as little coos in unison. Check it out below.

