Budweiser Announces Biggie Smalls Tribute Show, Tall Boys

Budweiser is releasing a line of limited-edition Notorious B.I.G. tall boys, which will only be available in the late rapper’s hometown of New York City. As NY Daily News reports, the cans feature a hand-drawn sketch of Biggie Smalls alongside the Brooklyn skyline and a lyric from “Unforgettable”: “Live from Bedford-Stuyvesant the livest one, Representin BK to the fullest.” There’s also Budweiser x Biggie-branded merchandise available.

“I am honored to know that a brand such as Budweiser wanted to celebrate my son in this way,” B.I.G.’s mother Voletta Wallace said in a statement. “Christopher’s legacy and brand value is extremely important to myself and the family and memorializing him on the can of an iconic beer brand such as Budweiser is something I believe he would be happy with.”

The brand collaboration will be marked with a Celebrate Biggie concert set to take place on 8/19 at the Prospect Park Bandshell, featuring appearances from Lil Kim, Busta Rhymes, DJ Steph Cakes and The Lox. Tickets are free and open to the 21+ public and can be reserved here.