alexalone – “Electric Sickness”

New Music July 22, 2021 5:11 PM By Peter Helman

alexalone – “Electric Sickness”

New Music July 22, 2021 5:11 PM By Peter Helman

alexalone is the project of Austin’s Alex Peterson, who also plays bass in the live incarnations of Hovvdy and Lomelda. They announced their debut album ALEXALONEWORLD in May, and we’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Ruins” and “Eavesdropper.” Today, they’re sharing opening track “Electric Sickness,” which also happens to be the first ever alexalone song. As Peterson explains:

alexalone started when my friend Jeff Mertz asked me if I would do the score for his documentary Slow Burn, which is about gentrification and the highway through the lens of Austin bbq folks. “Electric Sickness” was the first song I wrote with the intent of using it for the doc, and as a result it became the first “alexalone” song.

“Electric Sickness” is a steadily chugging indie-rock slow-burner that occasionally erupts into clangorous noise. Listen to it below.

ALEXALONEWORLD is out 8/13 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    4 days ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    1 day ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest