alexalone – “Electric Sickness”

alexalone is the project of Austin’s Alex Peterson, who also plays bass in the live incarnations of Hovvdy and Lomelda. They announced their debut album ALEXALONEWORLD in May, and we’ve heard two songs from it so far, “Ruins” and “Eavesdropper.” Today, they’re sharing opening track “Electric Sickness,” which also happens to be the first ever alexalone song. As Peterson explains:

alexalone started when my friend Jeff Mertz asked me if I would do the score for his documentary Slow Burn, which is about gentrification and the highway through the lens of Austin bbq folks. “Electric Sickness” was the first song I wrote with the intent of using it for the doc, and as a result it became the first “alexalone” song.

“Electric Sickness” is a steadily chugging indie-rock slow-burner that occasionally erupts into clangorous noise. Listen to it below.

ALEXALONEWORLD is out 8/13 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.