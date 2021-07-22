Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

News July 22, 2021 11:20 AM By Tom Breihan

Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

News July 22, 2021 11:20 AM By Tom Breihan

The pop star Halsey is getting ready to release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new album that they recorded with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, but it looks like they won’t do a whole lot of press behind that record. Halsey announced their preferred use of “she/they” pronouns earlier this year, and they talked a bit about that decision in a recent Allure cover story. But in a series of since-deleted tweets, Halsey said that Allure “deliberately disrespected” their pronouns and added, “#NoMorePress goodbye.”

As E! Online reports, Halsey was upset that the Allure story initially used “she/her” pronouns when talking about them. The day after the article ran, Allure edited the article and tweeted, “We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns.” On Twitter several days later, Halsey was still mad. Here’s what they wrote:

Hey @allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article. Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent. Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do fucking better….? #NoMorePress goodbye

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “I’ll Be Loving You (Forever)”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Bette Midler’s “Wind Beneath My Wings”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

    1 day ago

    The War On Drugs – “Living Proof”

    3 days ago

    Kanye West Throws Listening Party At Vegas Church For New Album Reportedly Out This Week

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest