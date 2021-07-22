Halsey Says No More Interviews After Magazine “Deliberately Disrespected” Their Pronouns

The pop star Halsey is getting ready to release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new album that they recorded with Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, but it looks like they won’t do a whole lot of press behind that record. Halsey announced their preferred use of “she/they” pronouns earlier this year, and they talked a bit about that decision in a recent Allure cover story. But in a series of since-deleted tweets, Halsey said that Allure “deliberately disrespected” their pronouns and added, “#NoMorePress goodbye.”

As E! Online reports, Halsey was upset that the Allure story initially used “she/her” pronouns when talking about them. The day after the article ran, Allure edited the article and tweeted, “We’ve heard your feedback and you’re absolutely right: we messed up. We are adjusting our cover story with Halsey to use both ‘she’ and ‘they’ pronouns.” On Twitter several days later, Halsey was still mad. Here’s what they wrote:

Hey @allure_magazine. First your writer made a focal point in my cover story my pronouns and you guys deliberately disrespected them by not using them in the article. Then your admin bastardized a quote where I discuss the privilege of being the white child of a black parent. Intentionally used a portion that was the antithesis of the point I was trying to make. All of this ironically on the tails of an article where I give your author the intimate admission that I hate doing press because I get exploited and misquoted. Do fucking better….? #NoMorePress goodbye