Hopscotch 2021 Lineup Has Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Caroline Polachek, Parquet Courts, & More
Two Septembers ago, in what became my last music festival experience before the pandemic, the Stereogum staff descended upon Raleigh to cover the 10th edition of Hopscotch, the city’s aptly named multi-venue music showcase. (We made a mini-documentary about it too.) It was a great experience, one I recommend checking out for yourself now that the fest has announced the lineup for its 2021 return on Sept. 9-11.
At the top of the poster are Animal Collective, Flying Lotus, Dr. Dog (who will be on their farewell tour), Parquet Courts, Caroline Polachek, and local heroes Archers Of Loaf. Some of the other noteworthy names include Makaya McCraven, Wednesday, Helado Negro, Lido Pimienta, Garcia Peoples, Colin Stetson, and Bowerbirds. It’s an eclectic and exciting lineup, and it will be presented entirely outdoors this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tickets are on sale here.