Watch Steve Gunn & William Tyler Cover Velvet Underground
Kindred spirits Steve Gunn and William Tyler played the first night of what was supposed to be a co-headlining tour at the Bell House in Brooklyn last night. BrooklynVegan reports that everyone at the gig — which included Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan and Georgia Hubley — was required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated. But this morning, Tyler apparently tested positive for COVID, meaning that he’s cancelling all his shows in the next week and that Tyler will be headlining solo. That sucks, and is a disheartening reminder that the pandemic is far from over. Regardless, you can enjoy footage of Gunn and Tyler joining forces with violinist Laura Ortman and guitarist Alan Licht to cover the Velvet Underground’s “All Tomorrow’s Parties” during last night’s encore. Watch that below.