koleżanka – “A Mouthful”

Former Triathlon member Kristina Moore is releasing a new album under the name koleżanka, Place Is, at the end of this week. We’ve heard a handful of singles from it already — “Vegan Sushi,” “7th St/7th Ave,” and “In A Meeting” — and today she’s sharing one more, album opener “A Mouthful,” a warm and billowy track with a sour undercurrent, as Moore’s voice flutters through the track, singing about the harshness of the city.

Here’s Moore on the track:

This one describes a general apathy and isolation while coming off the high of a tour and finally settling into a new city. Working as a server and falling into the classic new york industry habit of spending most of my earned money in bars. I often like to sit in a bar alone with my thoughts, but inevitably find myself warding off some weird dude who thinks my being alone is an invitation. The second verse is about a particular event. I was working at a toxic place where we were forced into doubles all weekend. On an incredibly stressful night, the owner lost it and threw a chef’s knife into the dish pit, and it ricocheted off and almost went through my skull. I didn’t have time to eat all day, and felt so helpless that I ended up drinking myself into oblivion that night on an empty stomach and had to be carried down the stairs of my building from the roof.

Listen below.

In A Place is out 7/30 via Bar/None Records.