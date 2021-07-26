Steely Dan Announce Fall Tour, Live Album

Steely Dan will hit the road this fall for the Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, which will kick off in Miami at the beginning of October and wrap up at the end of November in Boston. There will also be a pair of accompanying live albums released before the tour begins: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and a live version of Donald Fagen’s solo album The Nightfly.

Since Walter Becker died in 2017, the Fagen-led edition of Steely Dan has gone on tour a few times, most recently right before the pandemic. There’s already a Steely Dan and Steve Winwood arena tour scheduled for 2022.

Here’s the dates for the band’s upcoming tour:

10/05 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

10/06 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

10/08 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

10/09 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

10/12 Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/13 Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10/15 St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

10/16 St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

10/19 Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

10/20 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

10/22 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

10/23 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

10/25 Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

10/30 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

11/01 Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

11/03 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/04 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/06 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/07 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

11/09 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/10 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

11/13 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

11/14 Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

11/17 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

11/19 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

11/20 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and The Nightfly Live are out 9/24 via UMe.