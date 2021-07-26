Steely Dan Announce Fall Tour, Live Album
Steely Dan will hit the road this fall for the Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, which will kick off in Miami at the beginning of October and wrap up at the end of November in Boston. There will also be a pair of accompanying live albums released before the tour begins: Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and a live version of Donald Fagen’s solo album The Nightfly.
Since Walter Becker died in 2017, the Fagen-led edition of Steely Dan has gone on tour a few times, most recently right before the pandemic. There’s already a Steely Dan and Steve Winwood arena tour scheduled for 2022.
Here’s the dates for the band’s upcoming tour:
10/05 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
10/06 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
10/08 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
10/09 Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
10/12 Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/13 Orlando, FL @ Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
10/15 St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
10/16 St. Petersburg, FL @ Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
10/19 Jacksonville, FL @ Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater
10/20 North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
10/22 Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
10/23 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
10/25 Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts
10/27 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
10/30 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
11/01 Red Bank, NJ @ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center
11/03 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/04 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/06 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/07 Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center
11/09 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
11/10 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
11/13 Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
11/14 Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
11/17 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
11/19 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
11/20 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens
Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! and The Nightfly Live are out 9/24 via UMe.