Watch Julian Casablancas Throw The First Pitch At The Mets Game

News July 26, 2021 10:29 PM By Ryan Leas

You could say Julian Casablancas is a pretty big Mets fan. He’s talked about the team plenty in the past, and even named a song “Ode To The Mets,” even if the song isn’t actually about baseball at all. As a pretty big Mets fan as well as a pretty big rockstar, Casablancas has already met the Mets in certain capacities — like the one time the Voidz put together a promo for the team. And tonight, Casablancas got to meet them in a whole new way, when he threw the opening pitch at tonight’s Mets game.

Wearing a Daryl Strawberry jersey and with a bandanna poking out of his hat that the commentators were fixated on — Casablancas later clarified it’s “baseball fashion” — the Strokes frontman threw the pitch and gave a brief interview. Also, according to one announcer, he is the “former” Strokes frontman, which is either an obvious mistake or the most insane news leak rock music’s seen in a while. (It’s the former.) Otherwise they have a brief chat with Casablancas about being a Mets fan.

Watch it below.

