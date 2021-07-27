The Bug – “Pressure” (Feat. Flowdan)

English producer Kevin Martin, aka the Bug, has made a lot of music in the past seven years, but he hasn’t actually released a proper Bug album since Angels & Devils in 2014. That’s about to change next month with his new album Fire. As Martin explains in a statement:

I’ve always been addicted to the physicality and intensity of sound: I started The Bug because I wanted to make music for a soundsystem I had in storage, and the live experience of Bug has always been something I wanted to reflect on record — I’m always looking for fuel to the fire and live shows — and MISSING live shows in lockdown was a real impetus. I’m always asking — how can I ramp this up MORE? How can I get people more out of control? For me a live show should be unforgettable, should alter your DNA, or scar you for life in a good way – that’s always been my goal, to set up shows that are unforgettable. I like friction, chaos, fanning the flames with sound, and this album is the most reflective of the live show in terms of intensity and the sheer fuck-off attitude of those shows. “WHAT the FUCK?” is the reaction I want — insane is a good reaction especially at a time when there’s so much control in how people consume music and are pacified culturally.

We’ve already heard one song from the album, “Clash,” which featured Logan. Today, we’re getting another, “Pressure,” an apocalyptically heavy track featuring grime MC Flowdan. Listen to it below.

Fire is out 8/27 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here