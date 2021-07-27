David Grubbs & Ryley Walker – “A Tap On The Shoulder”

The underground music O.G. David Grubbs — whose career began with the great Louisville hardcore band Squirrel Bait in the ’80s and has since encompassed a wealth of experimental projects, including Gastr Del Sol with Jim O’Rourke — is now teaming up with his fellow ex-Chicagoan, the similarly prolific Ryley Walker, for an album on Walker’s new Husky Pants label. “His music shaped every blasted neuron I have,” Walker wrote in a note accompanying promo copies for the LP, which is titled A Tap On The Shoulder.

Earlier this month Grubbs and Walker released the album’s lead single and closing track, the noisily droning “The Madman From Massachusetts In An Empty Bar.” Today they’re back with the opener and title track, “A Tap On The Shoulder.” It’s a much quieter affair, a slightly discordant slide guitar exercise that sounds like waking up feeling not quite like yourself. Check it out below.

<a href="https://huskypantsrecords.bandcamp.com/album/a-tap-on-the-shoulder">A Tap On The Shoulder by David Grubbs & Ryley Walker</a>

A Tap On The Shoulder is out 9/3 on Husky Pants.