Water From Your Eyes – “Track Five”

Water From Your Eyes are releasing their latest album, Structure, at the end of August. We’ve heard two tracks from it already — “‘Quotations’,” which landed on top of our best songs of the week list, and “When You’re Around” — and today the duo is sharing one final single, “Track Five,” which naturally is the sixth track on Structure. It’s a grinding churn that somehow manages to be soothing simultaneously, and it approaches Guerilla Toss levels of intensity at times.

The band directed their own video for the track and here’s what they had to say about it:

To me, the song is both melancholy and out of control. I felt that the video needed to have an abandoned industrial feeling to convey the pining for what has been lost in sharp contrast with a chaotic chromatic dance party that digs into the welcomed apathy of letting everything go. We shot it at an abandoned building out behind JFK that I had seen from the highway on my way to Far Rockaway the week before, by the old Red Hook grain terminal, and in the hallway of my apartment. It was a real fun time hanging out and creating with some of my best friends and also I learned that there are lizards by JFK which is a very exciting development for me.

Watch and listen below.

Rachel Brown also recently announced a new album as Thanks For Coming, #1 Flake In North America, which will be out in September. Lead single “Panic” features Palberta’s Lily Konigsberg (who has her own thing going with Water From Your Eyes’ other half, Nate Amos) and it’s quite good:

Structure is out 8/27 via Wharf Cat.