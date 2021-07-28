Madi Diaz – “Resentment”

Madi Diaz is gearing up to release her new album, History Of A Feeling, in August. So far we’ve heard several tracks from it, including “Man In Me,” “New Person, Old Place,” “Nervous,” and “Woman In My Heart.” Today, Diaz is back with one more preview ahead of the album’s arrival.

Diaz’s latest single is called “Resentment.” It’s actually one you might’ve heard before. Diaz wrote the song with Jamie Floyd and Wrabel, and then it was recorded by Kesha for her 2020 album High Road. That version also featured Sturgill Simpson and Brian Wilson. But Diaz’s version is all her own, a spare ballad that cuts right to the heart of the kind of emotional turmoil that runs through Diaz’s recent material.

“Resentment” also comes with a video directed by $ECK. Here’s what Diaz had to say about the clip:

It felt completely and strangely cathartic walking around ruin and wreckage in the salvage yard making the “Resentment” video. It was somehow representative of all the feelings I’ve let sit and rot and rust, probably becoming more hazardous with time and neglect. It was almost a kind of joyful act smashing up cars like maybe I was crushing and compounding my own resentments. Basically it’s cheap therapy and I highly recommend it. I loved making this video and I think SECK has such a beautiful eye … somehow he made poetry out of something pretty brutal.

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

07/30 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair *

07/31 – Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery *

08/01 – Modesto, CA @ The Fruit Yard *

08/08 – Evanston, IL @ Canal Shores Golf Course ^

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ So Junk – Record Release Show %

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn #

10/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre #

10/13 – Asheville, NC @ Asheville Masonic Temple #

10/14 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom #

10/16 – Westerly, RI @ The Knickerbocker Music Center #

10/17 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios #

10/18 – Charlton, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company #

* = w/ Little Big Town

^ = w/ Caamp

% = w/ Bre Kennedy, Jonathan Childers, & DJ Set by Jeremy Todd

# = w/ The Tallest Man On Earth (solo)

History Of A Feeling is out 8/27 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.