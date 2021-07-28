A Great Big Pile Of Leaves – “Hit Reset”

Pono, as you may have read in our in-depth feature, is AGBPOL’s first album in eight years, named not for Neil Young’s ill-fated high-definition audio player but a Hawaiian word for “righteousness.” Today the trio is sharing a second single from the album, a loosely jazzy number called “Hit Reset.” It’s one of those songs that gives off an air of graceful simplicity but in fact seems to be quite musically complex when you listen closely. Like: Is that a 13/8 time signature? Listen below and please report back in the comments section.

<a href="https://agreatbigpileofleaves.bandcamp.com/album/pono">Pono by A Great Big Pile of Leaves</a>

Pono is out 8/13 on Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.