A Great Big Pile Of Leaves – “Hit Reset”
A Great Big Pile Of Leaves were once lumped in with the emo revival, but the descriptor was never a perfect fit for the Connecticut/Brooklyn band’s softly wistful indie rock. They’ve always been more Real Estate than Sunny Day Real Estate, though it’s worth noting that “Beat Up Shoes,” the lead single from their new album Pono, was indeed laced with the kind of gorgeous noodly guitar action that has been known to earn designations like “twinkle daddy.”
Pono, as you may have read in our in-depth feature, is AGBPOL’s first album in eight years, named not for Neil Young’s ill-fated high-definition audio player but a Hawaiian word for “righteousness.” Today the trio is sharing a second single from the album, a loosely jazzy number called “Hit Reset.” It’s one of those songs that gives off an air of graceful simplicity but in fact seems to be quite musically complex when you listen closely. Like: Is that a 13/8 time signature? Listen below and please report back in the comments section.
Pono is out 8/13 on Topshelf Records. Pre-order it here.