Watch Beck Play With Jack Antonoff And Fred Armisen At Newport Folk Fest

Newport Music Festival began over the weekend in Rhode Island’s picturesque Fort Adams State Park — our own Ryan Leas called it a welcome, understated return to music festivals — and the event is actually continuing through today, with some big names packed into the weekday schedule. One of the biggest is Beck, who performed Tuesday and welcomed some other famous guests onstage.

Sharon Van Etten showed up to sing “Asshole” off Beck’s 1994 indie release One Foot In The Grave, but footage of that has yet to materialize online. There is, however, video of Jack Antonoff — whose band Bleachers will release their new album this Friday — joining Beck on “Everybody’s Gotta Learn Sometime,” his downcast Korgis cover from Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. Near the end, Fred Armisen and his drum set pretended to crash Beck’s performance of “Lost Cause” and stuck around for stripped-down runs through “Debra” and “Loser.”

Watch video of the Antonoff and Armisen collabs below.