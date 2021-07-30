Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”

“Where Is My Mind” wasn’t the only cover from Cyrus’ set last night. She also sang Blondie’s “Heart Of Glass,” Cher’s “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down),” Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven,” and Sinéad O’Connor’s “Nothing Compares 2 U.” She sang Billy Idol’s “White Wedding’ with Billy Idol. (Cyrus and Idol also sang their recent duet “Night Crawling.”) Cyrus also welcomed guests like the Kid Laroi, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, and G Herbo. She performed her “7 Things” for the first time since 2011 and “SMS (Bangerz)” for the first time since 2014. You can’t say she didn’t treat that set as a big deal.

As for the “Where Is My Mind” cover, it’s almost disconcerting how seamlessly that song fits with “We Can’t Stop.” It is not, however, the best “Where Is My Mind” cover we’ve heard in the past week. (That would be this one.) Check out a fan-made video below.