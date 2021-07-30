Stream King Woman’s Towering, Doom-Laden New Album Celestial Blues

New Music July 30, 2021 12:28 PM By Chris DeVille

Kris Esfandiari’s second King Woman album is finally here. Like 2017’s Created In The Image of Suffering before it, the new Celestial Blues was recorded with versatile heavy music master Jack Shirley (Deafheaven, Jeff Rosenstock, Gulch, et al) in her home base of Oakland. As heard on advance singles “Morning Star,” “Psychic Wound,” and “Boghz,” the album continues King Woman’s mastery of the dark, colossal, and majestic — a kind of shoegaze-y doom metal that lends itself brilliantly to Esfandiari’s spiritual bloodletting. Stream the new album below.

Celestial Blues is out now on Relapse.

