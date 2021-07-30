Look at that cover art. Just take it in. Consider it. Admire it. I shouldn’t even have to tell you shit right now. You should’ve already hit play based on cover art alone.

Some context, while you listen. End Game, the band that is currently yelling about “feel my steel, bitch,” comes from Calgary. Last year, they debuted with a demo of thoroughly satisfying knucklehead beatdown hardcore. (That demo had some great cover art of its own, albeit a very different sort.) The new Combined Forces split is the first thing they’ve done since, and it shows that the demo wasn’t a fluke. End Game are still single-minded in their quest to beat your whole shit down, and the little between-songs Casino sample just sets all that ultra-violent mosh-breakdown insanity off perfectly.

On Combined Forces, End Game team up with the Atlanta band Living In Fear, who have been around for way longer than End Game and who put a whole lot of thrash in their stomp-groove hardcore. Living In Fear released their sophomore album The Coward’s Path Ends Here… last year. Living In Fear and End Game don’t really sound much like each other, but they both kick ass in ways that feel spiritually connected. Both bands get in three songs, and you can hear the full onslaught below.

<a href="https://kotprecords.bandcamp.com/album/combined-forces">COMBINED FORCES by END GAME / LIVING IN FEAR</a>

The Combined Forces split is out now on KOTP Recordings.