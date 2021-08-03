One Step Closer – “Chrysanthemum”

Wilkes-Barre hardcore gang One Step Closer effortlessly built up hype for their forthcoming debut with the ferocious lead single “Pringle Street.” The album, This Place You Know, follows miscellaneous material including the ingenious 2018 EP From Me To You.

Out today, the second single is some more ruthless, stark post-hardcore. “Chrysanthemum” is the second to last track on the record, and it reverberates with the energy of an almost-finale, beginning with a spoken-word moment before exploding into an anthem where every scream is certain and every riff is sharp.

Listen to “Chrysanthemum” below.

This Place You Know is out 9/24 via Run For Cover Records.