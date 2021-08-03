Noga Erez – “Sunday”

Noga Erez – “Sunday”

New Music August 3, 2021 10:51 AM By Tom Breihan

The Israeli alt-pop artist Noga Erez released her album KIDS a few months ago, and she’s getting ready to tour North America this fall and Europe early next year. Today, Erez has shared a new song called “Sunday.” It comes from the KIDS sessions, but it’s not on the album.

Erez co-wrote “Sunday” with producer and creative partner Ori Rousso. The song is a sad, soft, string-streaked ballad. In a press release, Erez says, “‘Sunday’ is a beloved song that Ori and I wrote in the early stages of working on the album. It’s a song about trying to hold on to someone that you already know you are about to lose. Even though it is so dear to our hearts, we couldn’t find a place for it on KIDS. Now a few months after the release of the album, we wanted to give more people the chance to hear it.” Listen below.

KIDS is out now on City Slang. Check out our feature on Noga Erez here.

