Noga Erez – “Sunday”

The Israeli alt-pop artist Noga Erez released her album KIDS a few months ago, and she’s getting ready to tour North America this fall and Europe early next year. Today, Erez has shared a new song called “Sunday.” It comes from the KIDS sessions, but it’s not on the album.

Erez co-wrote “Sunday” with producer and creative partner Ori Rousso. The song is a sad, soft, string-streaked ballad. In a press release, Erez says, “‘Sunday’ is a beloved song that Ori and I wrote in the early stages of working on the album. It’s a song about trying to hold on to someone that you already know you are about to lose. Even though it is so dear to our hearts, we couldn’t find a place for it on KIDS. Now a few months after the release of the album, we wanted to give more people the chance to hear it.” Listen below.

KIDS is out now on City Slang.