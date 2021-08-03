NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

Amid growing concerns over the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, New York City will become the first US city to require proof of vaccination for all indoor concerts, dining, and gyms. The New York Times report that enforcement will begin on September 13 following a health commissioner’s order and a mayoral executive order to implement the vaccine mandate, intended to put more pressure on NYC residents to get vaccinated and raise vaccination rates in the city.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. “Not everyone is going to agree with this, I understand that. But for so many people, this is going to be a lifesaving act, that we are putting a mandate in place that is going to guarantee a much higher level of vaccination in this city. And that is the key to protecting people, and the key to our recovery.”

As part of the new program, New York City is creating a Key To NYC health pass for workers and customers to provide proof of vaccination at concerts, restaurants, gyms, and theaters. Anyone attempting to enter an indoor venue will be required to show proof of vaccination using the city’s new digital app, New York state’s Excelsior app, or a paper card. Although de Blasio has has been reluctant to reinstate an indoor mask mandate, he encouraged New Yorkers to wear masks indoors on Monday.

Bright Eyes recently postponed several indoor shows on their current run of dates with Lucy Dacus due to “the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic.” Yesterday, Japanese Breakfast announced that all of her upcoming shows will be masked and require either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR within 48 hours preceding the show. We’ll just have to wait and see what live music will look like going forward.