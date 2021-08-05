audiobooks – “LaLaLa It’s The Good Life”

New Music August 5, 2021 5:00 PM By Peter Helman

audiobooks – “LaLaLa It’s The Good Life”

New Music August 5, 2021 5:00 PM By Peter Helman

Audiobooks, the duo of vocalist/lyricist/visual artist Evangeline Ling and producer David Wrench, are releasing their sophomore album Astro Tough this fall. We named the arty dancefloor zone-out of lead single “The Doll” one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, and today, they’re sharing another new track. “LaLaLa It’s The Good Life” is a bouncy ball of carnival-pop chaos that almost veers into hyper-pop territory in the processed chorus. Listen below.

Astro Tough is out 10/1 via Heavenly Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    4 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    3 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    2 days ago

    NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

    3 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest