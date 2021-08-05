audiobooks – “LaLaLa It’s The Good Life”
Audiobooks, the duo of vocalist/lyricist/visual artist Evangeline Ling and producer David Wrench, are releasing their sophomore album Astro Tough this fall. We named the arty dancefloor zone-out of lead single “The Doll” one of the 5 Best Songs Of The Week when it came out, and today, they’re sharing another new track. “LaLaLa It’s The Good Life” is a bouncy ball of carnival-pop chaos that almost veers into hyper-pop territory in the processed chorus. Listen below.
Astro Tough is out 10/1 via Heavenly Recordings. Pre-order it here.