Damon & Noami – “The Aftertime”

In June, Damon & Naomi announced their forthcoming album A Sky Record, the follow-up to 2019’s In The 21st Century. The first single, “Sailing By,” was a weightless ballad that created a serene soundscape that their new single “The Aftertime” dives back into. It’s untethered and free, which gives it a texture of optimism despite being recorded during the pandemic.

The video was directed by both Naomi and Gary Graham.Read what Noami said about the video collaboration:

Gary Graham and I have worked together for almost 15 years. I wear his clothing every day and on stage and I have collaborated with him on many videos for his brand, GaryGraham422. The Aftertime is a song about the kind of freedom you can give back to yourself, after emerging from a challenging situation — be it a relationship or a year and a half of lockdown…

Listen to “The Aftertime” below.

A Sky Record is out 8/6.