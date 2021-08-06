Vince Staples Drops New Pokémon Song “Got ‘Em”

New Music August 6, 2021 12:02 AM By James Rettig

Pokémon is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with some star-studded musical collaborations. Earlier this year, Post Malone covered Hootie And The Blowfish for the video game series and a few months ago Katy Perry shared a new single, “Electric.” Today, the Pokémon Company is putting out the 3-track Pokémon 25: The Red EP, which includes a new song by Vince Staples, fresh off the release of his own self-titled album. “Got ‘Em,” surprisingly enough, slots comfortably next to the reflective, insular world of Vince Staples. It also features shoutouts to Rattata, Arbok, Mew, and Raichu. Check it out below.

The Pokémon 25: The Red EP is out now and also features songs by Mabel and Cyn.

