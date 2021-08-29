Our first exposure to Donda was at a listening party in late July that West held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. No finished album appeared, however, and a couple weeks later a second listening party took place at the same stadium, and West had a new version of the album in tow. But still — no Donda! For each listening party, West made alterations and additions to the album.

While this extended rollout has been going on, West has kept busy by beefing with Drake, going so far as to briefly send out his home address. (Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is rumored to come out next week, which might explain why West has finally put out Donda.) He also launched a $200 stem player and filed a petition to legally change his name to Ye. It’s also being reported that West and Kim Kardashian West’s divorce is not finalized and that they’re working on their relationship, which makes sense since the last Donda listening party ended with a fake wedding.

Anyway, here it is: Donda. Stream below.

Donda is out now.