Couch Slut – “Full Disclosure” (Fugazi Cover)

Silence Is A Dangerous Sound is a behemoth new Fugazi tribute album featuring a breathtaking lineup of artists across two discs. It’s out in October digitally and in a limited 2xCD run, with all proceeds benefitting Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Scotland. Given that it’s been 20 years since Fugazi’s last album, this kind of monument to one of punk’s greatest, most influential bands feels quite timely.

La Dispute, Pet Symmetry, Big Ups, Authority Zero, Teenage Halloween, Failure, ZAO, Bodega, Into It. Over It., the Last Gang, Tsunami Bombs, and Dowsing are just a few of the 43 bands who contributed covers to the project. And at the end of the first disc are the great New York noise-rock marauders Couch Slut, whose run through The Argument‘s alternately discordant and poppy “Full Disclosure” is available to stream below. Take a chance on rock ‘n’ roll:

<a href="https://ripcordrecords.bandcamp.com/album/silence-is-a-dangerous-sound-a-tribute-to-fugazi">Silence Is A Dangerous Sound: A Tribute To Fugazi by Couch Slut</a>

Elsewhere on the internet today, you can hear La Dispute doing “Strangelight” and Into It. Over It.’s cover of “Instrument.” Check out the full tracklist below.

CD ONE:

01 Authority Zero – “Bad Mouth”

02 The Darling Fire – “Reclamation”

03 Dowsing – “KYEO”

04 Belvedere – “Styrofoam”

05 The Last Gang – “Blueprint”

06 Shai Hulud – “Great Cop”

07 Crazy Arm – “Epic Problem”

08 Batteries – “Target”

09 Teenage Halloween – “Reprovisional”

10 La Dispute – “Strangelight”

11 Tsunami Bomb – “Walken’s Syndrome”

12 Taking Meds – “Burning”

13 USA Nails – “Caustic Acrostic”

14 Haggard Cat – “Life And Limb”

15 Direct Hit – “Burning Too”

16 Pet Symmetry – “Public Witness Program”

17 Glass Bones – “Place Position”

18 Chamberlain – “Runaway Return”

19 Viva Belgrado – “Repeater”

20 Frauds – “Cashout”

21 Seas, Starry – “Brendan #1”

22 Couch Slut – “Full Disclosure”

CD TWO:

01 Failure – “Waiting Room”

02 Nathan Gray – “Bed For The Scraping”

03 GILT – “No Surprise”

04 Swain – “The Argument”

05 The Hostiles – “Turnover”

06 This Is Hell – “Sieve-Fisted Find”

07 Into It. Over It. – “Instrument”

08 LIFE – “And The Same”

09 Big Ups – “Do You Like Me”

10 ZAO – “Guilford Fall”

11 Jonah Matranga – “Suggestion”

12 Heart Attack Man – “Bulldog Front”

13 Sounds Of Swami – “Merchandise”

14 S.T. Manville – “Long Division”

15 Bodega – “Provisional”

16 Braidedveins – “Oh”

17 STORM{O} – “Break”

18 Wojtek – “Fell, Destroyed”

19 West Thebarton – “Margin Walker”

20 Snapped Ankles – “Give Me The Cure”

21 Before Stories – “Dear Justice Letter”

Silence Is A Dangerous Sound is out 10/1. Pre-order it here.