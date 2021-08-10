Cherry Glazerr – “Soft Drink”

Starting back in December, Clementine Creevy has been releasing new Cherry Glazerr songs that showcase a new direction for the project. Inspired by artists like DJ Koze, Yaeji, Caribou, and Kaytranada, Creevy’s been delving into a more synth-oriented, electronic sound. That started with last year’s “Rabbit Hole” and continued with “Big Bang” back in February. And it’s definitely still the case on Creevy’s new track “Soft Drink.”

“Soft Drink” is a sinuous, nocturnal song, apparently dealing with trying to open up to someone new. Here’s what Creevy had to say about it:

I started with that synth line. It just popped into my head while I was driving and I like frantically recorded it into my voice memos while driving to the beach kind of down by Hermosa and Manhattan beach. I was randomly obsessed with the song “Naive” by the Kooks and kind of listening to it a lot, and I think that sound crept in a little. The song is about yearning for some validation. Sometimes all you need is company and you’re not looking for anything specific, just someone to dance with. It was a lonely year obviously haha.

Check it out below.