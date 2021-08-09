Sam Evian – “Knock Knock”

Some time before the pandemic, Sam Evian relocated to upstate New York and built himself a studio, where he’d invite bands to come by and collaborate. Then, as with everything else, lockdown threw that into upheaval. Evian found himself digging through a bunch of instrumental demos, and eventually that materialized as a new album — with contributions from friends including Spencer Tweedy, Chris Bear, and the War On Drugs’ Jon Natchez. It’s called Time To Melt, and it’s out at the end of October. Evian’s already shared one song from it, “Easy To Love,” and today he’s back with another one.

Evian’s latest is called “Knock Knock,” and it’s a reflection of race- and class-based violence in Evian’s southern hometown. Here’s what he had to say about it:

“Knock Knock” is a song of commiseration. It’s a conversation with my sibling, and really anyone else with a conscience. We talk a lot about the small town in Eastern North Carolina where we grew up, and why we left. Growing up we saw a lot of racism, violence, poverty, disparity, ignorance … all of it not so hidden under a veil of southern hospitality and dogmatic beliefs. A year later after George Floyd’s murder, I hope we can keep the conversation going. The veil is lifted for all to see. Knock knock — who’s there? A broken America.”

The song also comes with a video directed by Josh Goleman. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Freezee Pops”

02 “Dream Free” (Feat. Hannah Cohen)

03 “Time To Melt”

04 “Knock Knock”

05 “Arnolds Place”

06 “Sunshine”

07 “Never Know”

08 “Lonely Days”

09 “Easy To Love”

10 “999 Free”

11 “Around It Goes”

TOUR DATES:

10/29 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

10/30 – Woodstock, NY @ The Colony

11/03 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

11/06 – Washington, DC @ DC9

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

11/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

11/12 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

11/13 – Portland, ME @ Space Gallery

11/19 – Amagansett, NY @ Stephen Talkhouse

11/20 – Troy, NY @ The Hangar

Time To Melt is out 10/29 via Fat Possum. Pre-order it here.