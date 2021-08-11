Tasha – “Lake Superior”

Tasha – “Lake Superior”

Since releasing her debut album Alone At Last back in 2018, the Chicago musician/poet Tasha has sporadically put out a series of exceedingly wonderful singles, like “But There’s Still The Moon” and “Would You Mind Please Pulling Me Close?.” Today, she’s back with another one, the scratchy and satisfying spectral folk song “Lake Superior.” “I think this song is my way of being there for my mom and telling her I’m there for her, even if it’s a few years too late,” Tasha said in a statement. The track goes through a whole journey, flashing through seasons and coming back to a rousing reminder of a chorus: “But I still/ Wish I told you/ You’re the bravest one of us all/ So much joy we must cling to/ Even when the missing don’t stop.” Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
09/09 Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Summer Session
11/13 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Christelle Bofale)
11/20 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village (w/ Fran)
11/29 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
11/30 Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/02 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount (supporting Alice Phoebe Lou)
12/03 Boston, MA @ Cafe 939 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/04 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon
12/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/08 Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/09 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/10 Richmond, VA @ The Camel (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/12 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5 (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/13 Nashville, TN @ The East Room (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)
12/15 Urbana, IL @ Rose Bowl Tavern (w/ Mini Trees, S. Raekwon)

“Lake Superior” is out now via Father/Daughter Records.

