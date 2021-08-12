Shady Nasty – “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” (Feat. Yoni Yen)

A few months ago, Sydney punks Shady Nasty released the apocalyptic single “IBIZA.” Today they’re following that up with “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ,” from their forthcoming EP CLUBSMOKE. It’s as menacing as its predecessor, though it builds slower, brooding and threatening. Yoni Yen’s enchanting vocals imbue the song with light; it’s full of a subtle, brewing tension.

“‘R0LL1N’ H1LLZ’ is the comedown,” the band said of the song in a statement. “It is your phone hitting 0% on the long and solitary journey home, each bus stop on the night-rider leaving you more sober than the last.”

Listen to “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” and check out the EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “IBIZA”

02 “ATHLEAN-X”

03 “PRETTYB0YZ”

04 “R0LL1N’ H1LLZ”

CLUBSMOKE is out 10/8 via Royal Mountain Records and PIAS Australia.