Shady Nasty – “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” (Feat. Yoni Yen)

New Music August 12, 2021 11:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Shady Nasty – “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” (Feat. Yoni Yen)

New Music August 12, 2021 11:07 AM By Danielle Chelosky

A few months ago, Sydney punks Shady Nasty released the apocalyptic single “IBIZA.” Today they’re following that up with “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ,” from their forthcoming EP CLUBSMOKE. It’s as menacing as its predecessor, though it builds slower, brooding and threatening. Yoni Yen’s enchanting vocals imbue the song with light; it’s full of a subtle, brewing tension.

“‘R0LL1N’ H1LLZ’ is the comedown,” the band said of the song in a statement. “It is your phone hitting 0% on the long and solitary journey home, each bus stop on the night-rider leaving you more sober than the last.”

Listen to “R0LLIN’ H1LLZ” and check out the EP tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “IBIZA”
02 “ATHLEAN-X”
03 “PRETTYB0YZ”
04 “R0LL1N’ H1LLZ”

CLUBSMOKE is out 10/8 via Royal Mountain Records and PIAS Australia.

Danielle Chelosky Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul’s “Cold Hearted”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: New Kids On The Block’s “Hangin’ Tough”

    2 days ago

    Non-Johnny Jewel Members Of Chromatics Announce Chromatics Breakup

    3 days ago

    Here Is Your Song Of The Summer 2021

    18 hours ago

    British Sea Power Change Name To Sea Power

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest