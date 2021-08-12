Ryan Adams was the subject of an in-depth profile in Los Angeles Magazine this week, the musician’s first interview since being accused of sexual misconduct, emotional abuse, and manipulative behavior by multiple women in 2019. In it, he laments the “deeply hurtful” effects of his cancellation and responds to some of the specific allegations against him. Since its publication, the article has been taking a lot of flak online — including from Karen Elson.

Following the initial report of Adams’ misconduct, Elson wrote and then deleted a post hinting at a “traumatizing experience” with him. And when the Daily Mail published a public apology from Adams last year, she commented, “I believe in redemption and amends even for him. However he has not reached out to me since 2018 to apologize for his terrible behavior … His actions going forward will dictate the sincerity of his statement and if I’m able to forgive.”

Today, Elson has taken to Twitter to respond to the new LA Mag profile, saying that it “attempts to gaslight and rewrite the experiences of many without asking for their opinion on this beforehand … I hope Ryan comes to the realization that an apology should contain accountability.” She also reveals that her reluctance to discuss her experience with Adams stems in part from the threat of legal action being taken against her. Read Elson’s full statement below.

My thoughts on Ryan Adam’s, in light of his interview. In 2018 I sent Ryan a cease and desist due to my suspicions of his alleged involvement behind some calculated, malicious and explicit cyber harassment that occurred shortly after I stopped communicating with him. Ryan denied any wrong doing and I was ultimately threatened with a “false prosecution lawsuit”

I have spoke very little about my situation for this reason but was subsequently made aware others had allegedly experienced similar things online when distancing themselves from him. I’ve never asked people to boycott his music. I am a big believer in redemption if you are able to admit wrong doing and make amends. He has yet to both. This article attempts to gaslight and rewrite the experiences of many without asking for their opinion on this beforehand. I hope Ryan comes to the realization that an apology should contain accountability. I look forward to the day I’m able to receive that.

Ryan denied any wrong doing and I was ultimately threatened with a “false prosecution lawsuit”

I have spoke very little about my situation for this reason but was subsequently made aware others had allegedly experienced similar things online when distancing themselves from him. — Karen Elson (@KarenElson_) August 12, 2021