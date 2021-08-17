You can hear that sense of pride and frustration in Primordial Arcana, the monumental new Wolves In The Throne Room album. Primordial Arcana is concerned with things vast and epic, things beyond human civilization. It’s about deer gods and volcanoes swallowing glaciers. The album’s lyrics read like ancient prayers or incantations: “Travel past the borders of men/ Drink the rain/ Pass the gates of our shadow moon kingdom.” (You have to read those lyrics if you want to understand them. This is still black metal, and the vocals are still unholy roars.)

Brothers Nathan and Aaron Weaver formed Wolves In The Throne Room in 2002. They’ve had a lot of different bandmates over the years, but right now, they just have one: Singer and guitarist Kody Keyworth, formerly of the funeral doom band Aldebaran and the shamanic black metallers Oakhelm, who formally joined up in 2017. Primordial Arcana is the first album that Keyworth had a hand in writing. The three members of the band built their own studio, and they produced and mixed the new album themselves. They also filmed their own videos — meditative deep-woods epics full of swords in fire and crystal staffs on snow-ridged mountaintops. The “Spirit Of Lightning” video is literally just a static shot of a deer skull resting on some rocks in a river. It’s seven minutes long, and nothing happens. It rules so hard.

Only two other musicians even play on Primordial Arcana: Infera Bruo’s Galen Baudhuin, who plays bass throughout, and ecologist Yianna Bekris, who makes music in the one-woman black metal project Vouna and who plays synth on one song and acoustic guitar on another. Baudhuin and Bekris add important layers to the textures on the album, but it’s pretty obvious that Primordial Arcana is Wolves In The Throne Room operating as a sui generis DIY entity, a closed-loop operation. They have cut themselves off from a decayed world and gone to work in the woods, and they have returned and brought us this.

Musically, Primordial Arcana exists very much within the zone of this band’s last six albums. Guitars clang like bells. Keyboards sound whispery drones. Drums go into blastbeat overdrive, sometimes sounding less like a rhythmic instrument and more like the wingbeats of a giant hummingbird. But some things have changed. The ambient parts of Primordial Arcana are glassier, prettier, and more meditative than anything I can remember hearing from this band in years past. The album-ending instrumental “Eostre,” for instance, is all gasping glacial keyboards and tootling pan flutes and soothing river sounds. It’s lovely. And when they feel like it, this time out, Wolves In The Throne Room fucking rock. This feels new.

Consider the case of the single “Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire),” which might possibly be the greatest song that Wolves In The Throne Room have ever written. This band has always liked to stretch out, to growl expansively into the trees. But “Primal Chasm (Gift Of Fire)” is hard and mean and compact — five minutes, no fucking around. Parts of the song are dizzily layered with thundering double-bass and sculpted guitar fuzz, but there are some absolute neckbreaker riffs in there, too — riffs that could’ve once upon a time come from Metallica or Slayer or Celtic Frost or Emperor. This song is not pure-moods pagan-bonfire music. You can bang your head to it.

In various climactic moments, you can also bang your head to “Mountain Magick” or “Through Eternal Fields” or, especially, the majestically punishing “Masters Of The Rain And Storm,” the one Primordial Arcana song that breaks the 10-minute barrier. These tracks are epic, just as Wolves In The Throne Room tracks have always been epic, but they’re also tough and intense and physical. It’s some sick shit. And as society continues to dissolve into bloodthirsty chaotic bedlam and the smartest among us flee for the greenest mountains we can find, we’re going to need some sick shit.

Primordial Arcana is out 8/20 on Relapse.

