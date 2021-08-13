Buffalo rap snarler Benny The Butcher, one third of the main Griselda Records trio, stays working. Less than a year ago, Benny released his album Burden Of Proof, which was produced entirely by Hit-Boy. A few months ago, he teamed up with Harry Fraud for the EP The Plugs I Met 2. Just this morning, Benny put in a great guest appearance on a track from Boldy James and the Alchemist’s new album Bo Jackson. And now Benny has another new EP out in the world, too.

Actually, it looks like the just-released Pyrex Picasso EP isn’t actually new, though it’s only seeing the light of day now. On Instagram, Benny writes that he recorded all seven tracks from Pyrex Picasso in a single day three years ago: “Had to let that be known.” But the sound of Pyrex Picasso isn’t the grimy whump that Benny was doing in 2018. Instead, it’s relatively sleek and cleaned-up, like Benny’s recent material. Maybe he held the EP until it lined up with what he was doing on other records.

We’ve already posted the title track from Pyrex Picasso, and the EP features guest appearances from Benny’s Griselda compadre Conway The Machine, as well as frequent ollaborators Rick Hyde and Elcamino. The cover art feels like a bit of a missed opportunity; we could’ve had a cubist take on street-rap imagery, but I guess this cartoon thing will have to do. You can stream the EP below.