Band Of Horses’ Ben Bridwell & Composer Jeff Cardoni Made This Theme Song For The Wrestling Drama Heels
Band Of Horses are not the first musical act I associate with pro wrestling, but here we are. Head Horse Ben Bridwell has teamed with composer Jeff Cardoni on the theme music for Heels, a new Starz scripted drama starring Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell as “wrestler brothers who’ve inherited a small-time wrestling business from their late father, also a wrestler, and squabble over the best way to run the company,” according to this New York Times feature. Its opening credits feature “Love In War,” a sweeping, inspirational alt-rock power ballad by Bridwell and Cardoni that sounds like Band Of Horses gone full Friday Night Lights. It premiered at Billboard today and can be heard below.
Heels premieres this Sunday, 8/15 on Starz.