Live Nation To Require Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test At Concerts & Festivals Starting In October

News August 14, 2021 1:55 PM By Peter Helman

Just last week, Live Nation announced a new COVID policy mandating that all US employees be vaccinated by October and allowing artists playing Live Nation shows to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test at the door. But now, Rolling Stone reports, the concert promoter has already updated its policy to take the onus off of the artists: Starting October 4th, Live Nation will require all artists, crew, and attendees to show proof of full vaccination or a negative test at concerts and festivals.

“Vaccines are going to be your ticket back to shows, and as of October 4th we will be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring this for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals everywhere possible in the US,” Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement on Friday.

Live Nation’s new policy is still less restrictive than AEG Presents’; starting October 1st, all AEG events will require proof of full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.

