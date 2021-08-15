Dr. Dog – “Here Comes The Hotstepper” (Ini Kamoze Cover)

New Music August 15, 2021 10:47 AM By James Rettig

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia band Dr. Dog announced that they were retiring from touring after a long string of dates that start next week and will take them through the end of the year, when they’ll perform a four-night residency in their home city. But it appears that, despite no longer performing live, they are still going to be a band. And they recently released a cover of “Here Comes The Hotstepper,” their take on the ’90s Jamaican dance hall track by Ini Kamoze. Check it out below.

