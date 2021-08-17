Hovvdy – “Junior Day League” & “Around Again”

New Music August 17, 2021 4:12 PM By Ryan Leas

Last month, Hovvdy announced their new album True Love. At the time, they also shared the album’s title track. Today, they are back with two more songs.

Hovvdy’s latest are called “Around Again” and “Junior Day League.” Both are Will Taylor compositions. Here’s what he had to say about them:

“Around Again” lyrically shifts between big reflections and small memories. The simplicity of the music and words really helped define this song for me. I’m thankful to have had help from Charlie and Andrew expanding and finishing it.

“Junior Day League” is about being in a daze on a fast day in a new town. Falling enamored with the people you’re with and the setting you’re in. Letting things move around you, rather than trying to control them.

Both come with videos, with Hayden Hubner directing the clip for “Junior Day League” and Adam Alonzo taking on “Around Again.” Check them out below.

True Love is out 10/1 via Grand Jury. Pre-order it here.

