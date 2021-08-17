Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”
It’s been six years since the Hudson Valley, NY band Battle Ave released their last album, Year Of Nod. Today, they’ve announced their first new material since then: an eponymous EP that was put together remotely and will be out in October. They’re leading things off with “My Year With The Wizard,” a fuzzy and melodic one that features some impeccably mumbled-out lyrics from project leader Jesse Doherty. “My year with the wizard was a long one/ You act like a friend, but you’re the wrong one,” he sings. “I call on the phone, I need an answer/ Why don’t you want the truth?”
“I wrote ‘Wizard’ in the middle of one of my quarantine projects — compiling an exhaustive 250-track Robert Pollard ‘best-of’ playlist (he has so many god damn bands and albums) … so obviously GBV ended up seeping into this song, both musically and lyrically,” Doherty explained. “Writing this song, I was thinking a lot about staying in toxic friendships and relationships even though you know it’s not good for anybody involved, something I’ve done a lot.”
Listen below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “My Year With The Wizard”
02 “Fear Of”
03 “Kingston South Cuties”
04 “Cell”
05 “There Can’t Be Love”
The Battle Ave EP is out 10/8.