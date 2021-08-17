Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”

New Music August 17, 2021 5:05 PM By James Rettig

Battle Ave – “My Year With The Wizard”

New Music August 17, 2021 5:05 PM By James Rettig

It’s been six years since the Hudson Valley, NY band Battle Ave released their last album, Year Of Nod. Today, they’ve announced their first new material since then: an eponymous EP that was put together remotely and will be out in October. They’re leading things off with “My Year With The Wizard,” a fuzzy and melodic one that features some impeccably mumbled-out lyrics from project leader Jesse Doherty. “My year with the wizard was a long one/ You act like a friend, but you’re the wrong one,” he sings. “I call on the phone, I need an answer/ Why don’t you want the truth?”

“I wrote ‘Wizard’ in the middle of one of my quarantine projects — compiling an exhaustive 250-track Robert Pollard ‘best-of’ playlist (he has so many god damn bands and albums) … so obviously GBV ended up seeping into this song, both musically and lyrically,” Doherty explained. “Writing this song, I was thinking a lot about staying in toxic friendships and relationships even though you know it’s not good for anybody involved, something I’ve done a lot.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “My Year With The Wizard”
02 “Fear Of”
03 “Kingston South Cuties”
04 “Cell”
05 “There Can’t Be Love”

The Battle Ave EP is out 10/8.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    2 days ago

    The Number Ones: Gloria Estefan’s “Don’t Wanna Lose You”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    4 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    7 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    1 day ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest