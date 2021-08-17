Pip Blom – “You Don’t Want This”

New Music August 17, 2021 10:18 AM By Chris DeVille

The Dutch indie-pop quartet Pip Blom are preparing to release their Welcome Break on Heavenly this fall. Thus far it has yielded two singles, both of them quite good: the winsomely chiming “Keep It Together” in June and the wistfully sighing “It Should Have Been Fun” in July. Naturally they’ve also shared a new one for August, which is out today. It’s called “You Don’t Want This,” and it boasts a mammoth shout-along chorus. There’s also a conceptual music video by director Sara Elzinga that involves a miniaturized Pip Blom the band playing inside a trash can while Pip Blom the singer-guitarist keeps starting and scrapping letters.

Elzinga explains the video:

When I first heard “You Don’t Want This,” I recognized the feeling of self-consciousness; knowing that people have a certain way of looking at you, that does not necessarily comply with the image you have of yourself. The concept of a Matryoshka doll then stuck in my head, having these multiple versions of yourself that are hidden at first. The set reminds us of a dollhouse, of someone who is so comfortable in their own scenery, they forget to look at the world outside of the room. Though rather than making a music video about anxiety, I wanted the video to be about self-acceptance. Smiling back at yourself, instead of constantly criticizing which is something people tend to do.

